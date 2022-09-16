Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 16, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad
September 16, 2022 09:37 IST

BJP Mahila Morcha activists participate in a bike rally organised as part of the upcoming ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations at Charminar in Hyderabad on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Government sponsored processions and rallies to take place in all Assembly constituency headquarters by students, youth and women on the occasion of National Integration Day to mark liberation day festivities.

2. Workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited are demanding declaration of profit sharing bonus for 2021-22. With Dasara approaching, the trade unions have stepped up the demand.

3. The Centre has relaxed norms on borrowings by the State government for major irrigation and power projects. It has allowed Rural Electrification Corporation to lend ₹1,200 crore and Power Finance Corporation ₹2,000 crore for Kaleswaram project.

     Read more news from Telangana here.

