Key news developments from Telangana on Sept 15, 2022

The recently opened Heritage Park at Quli Qutub Shah Tombs in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The State government has sought Stage II environmental clearance for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift-irrigation scheme to speed up works. An expert appraisal committee of the Environment Ministry on Wednesday held a virtual conference with irrigation officials to discuss the application of the State government for the clearance. The State government has geared up to undertake the mass transfer of middle-level officers in revenue-earning departments like registration and stamps, excise, land administration and commercial taxes to achieve the targeted revenue for the year. Inauguration of restored heritage Baolis in Qutb Shah heritage park by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao. International conference on innovations in engineering and technology conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University as part of its golden jubilee celebrations.

