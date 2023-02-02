February 02, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Curtain raiser on budget session of Assembly from tomorrow. The session will begin with the Governor’s address to the joint session of the legislature on the first day. The government skipped the Governor’s address last year by not proroguing the legislature in the previous session. YSR Telangana president Y.S. Sharmila is to present to Governor a memorandum on the failures of the TRS government in the last nine years. Later, she will resume her Praja Prasthanam padayatra which was aborted by police in Narsampet in November. Police investigating cyber-crime have taken up an investigation into copying by candidates in the exam for the Test of English and Foreign Languages (TOEFL) on a complaint by organizers— Educational Testing Service India. The candidates were allegedly leaked out answers to questions on their WhatsApp. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to tour Telangana on February 11 and 12 to participate in BJP’s Parliament Pravas Yojana programme of meeting party workers in a cluster of four to five Parliamentary constituencies. He is in-charge of Adilabad, Peddapalli, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool constituencies.

Read more news from Telangana here.