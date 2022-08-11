Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Cabinet, mainly to discuss resource mobilisation in the face of over ₹40,000 crore revenue deficit so far this year. File. Photo: Special Arrangement
Telangana Bureau Hyderabad August 11, 2022 10:27 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 10:27 IST

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Cabinet, mainly to discuss resource mobilisation in the face of over ₹40,000 crore revenue deficit so far this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2. All irrigation projects in Krishna and Godavari basin full to capacity with heavy inflows. Godavari continues to flow above the second danger level at Bhadrachalam. The water level at Srisailam reservoir is 884.40 ft against the full reservoir level of 885 ft while it is 583.50 ft against the FRL of 590 ft in Nagarjunasagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Congress to hold a series of meetings at its headquarters to discuss preparedness for Munugode Assembly byelection. The party is focussed on persuading multiple ticket aspirants to come to a consensus on the party’s choice which is likely to fall on the shoulders of C. Krishna Reddy.

4. A Central team which toured the State has submitted a 77 page report to the Centre on national rural employment guarantee scheme works. The report highlights several irregularities in grounding works in violation of guidelines .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
election
Read more...