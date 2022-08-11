Top Telangana news developments today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Cabinet, mainly to discuss resource mobilisation in the face of over ₹40,000 crore revenue deficit so far this year. File. Photo: Special Arrangement

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Cabinet, mainly to discuss resource mobilisation in the face of over ₹40,000 crore revenue deficit so far this year.

2. All irrigation projects in Krishna and Godavari basin full to capacity with heavy inflows. Godavari continues to flow above the second danger level at Bhadrachalam. The water level at Srisailam reservoir is 884.40 ft against the full reservoir level of 885 ft while it is 583.50 ft against the FRL of 590 ft in Nagarjunasagar.

3. Congress to hold a series of meetings at its headquarters to discuss preparedness for Munugode Assembly byelection. The party is focussed on persuading multiple ticket aspirants to come to a consensus on the party’s choice which is likely to fall on the shoulders of C. Krishna Reddy.

4. A Central team which toured the State has submitted a 77 page report to the Centre on national rural employment guarantee scheme works. The report highlights several irregularities in grounding works in violation of guidelines .