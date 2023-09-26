September 26, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to participate in the Rojgar Mela and handover the appointment letters to those who have selected for Central Government jobs.

The High Court decision to prevent immersion of Ganesh idols made with gypsum upsets plans of immersion in the Hussainsagar Lake. The options before organisers of the event which sees thousands of idols being immersed in the 400-year-old lake.

Press Conference by Lulu Group of companies on the investments made by it n Telangana. It is set to open a new mall in Kukatpally.

Six planned bridges on the River Musi will change transport infrastructure in the city. They are part of a plan to build 15 bridges to improve connectivity.

Military College of EME’s Seminar on Artificial Intelligence for Military Application

Telangana slips in domestic tourism rank to 9th position despite getting a World Heritage Site and improving tourism infrastructure over the past few years.

Telangana Congress is facing a new problem with the old timers unable to digest the new entrants into the party as their interests clash over ticket distribution for the Assembly elections. Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy indicated that new entrants into the party will be considered for tickets if they are strong in the constituencies.

Days after Minister, K T Rama Rao made a truce between the MLAs who were denied tickets and those who were given tickets, Ghanpur MLA Rajaiah said he was still hopeful of getting renomination in the place Kadiyam Srihari who has been given the ticket. Similar situation emerged in Jangaon constituency where sitting MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy refused to acknowledge the ticket seeker Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Congress is trying to tap leaders dissatisfied in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A group of leaders from the BJP have recently met at a farm house and have decided to meet the BJP top leadership to seek clarity on the BJP position with regard to taking action against the BRS top leadership. If no action comes they might look to changing the party.

Group-I exam cancellation has left the State Government red-faced and the series of exams postponed due to leakage of papers has dented its image and it needs to strive hard to drive away the non-serious impression among the youngsters.

