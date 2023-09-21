September 21, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually flag off Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur Vande Bharat train on September 24. The train will depart from Kacehguda at 5.30 am and reach Yeshwantpur at 2.15 and leave Yeshwantpur at 2.45 pm to reach Kacehguda at 11.15 pm.

Congress Screening Committee headed by MP K. Muralidharan will meet this evening once again to finalise the candidates for the Assembly elections for Telangana.

Five persons including three degree first year students were killed as the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a two-wheeler in Chintapalli mandal of Nalgonda district.

IT and Industries Minister KTR will inaugurate testing company in life sciences space Eurofins Advinus’ Hyderabad Campus. In another engagement at the famous life sciences cluster Genome Valley the Minister will open the facility of BSV.

Anganwadi teachers across the State are on a strike demanding increased wages. There was tension at several Collectorates as the Anganwadi workers tried to force their way into the complexes.

The KCR kit being given to new mothers are not getting delivered at the correct time. There is a considerable lag in delivery of the kits leading to complaints.

