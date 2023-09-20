September 20, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

The Central Screening Committee of the Congress party will be meeting today in New Delhi to screen the names the candidates forwarded by the State unit for the ensuing Assembly elections. As many as 1025 applications were received by the TPCC last month for 119 Assembly constituencies. PCC chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti and State screening committee chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will attend.

Chairpersons of state run corporations belonging to BC communities will be hold a meeting to pass a resolution demanding OBC reservations in Parliament and Assemblies. The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has already written a letter to the Prime Minister to introduce quota in the Parliament and Legislatures.

TSRTC to launch 25 electric AC buses to add to its fleet plying in the city. The buses will be flagged off today at the Gachibowli Stadium.

Global media and entertainment giant Warner Bros Discovery’s Global Business Centre will be launched in Hyderabad today.

Commemorating the centenary celebrations of actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Akkineni Nageswara Rao, his family members are unveiling his statue at Annapurna Studios this morning.

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Sciences (INCOIS) fine tuning potential fishing zone forecasts by including tuna fish availability.

The KCR kit being given to new mothers are not getting delivered at the correct time. There is a considerable lag in delivery of the kits leading to complaints.

