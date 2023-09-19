September 19, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments in the Parliament on Monday (September 18) on the separation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao said Mr. Modi was hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Rama Rao said this was not the first time that such remarks were coming from the Prime Minister and it only shows his utter disregard for historical facts.

Four persons from Telangana’s Adilabad district were killed in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Amaravati district after their vehicle plunged into a valley after the driver lost control over the steering. Six others were seriously injured and admitted into Amaravati hospital. The victims were working with Telangana Grameena Bank in Adilabad.

Launching the poll campaign in Telangana, Congress leaders reached out to the people across the State with the guarantee cards that carry the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi and other leaders at the Vijaya Bheri public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday. Senior leaders of the Congress from several States including Ministers and MLAs were attached to the leaders of every constituency in Telangana and they met the people in their localities and households to present the guarantee card assuring them that the six guarantees given by the party would be implemented.

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders were unable to digest the response to the six guarantees announced by the Congress, and this ‘frustration’ was expected from the ruling party. “Congress always keeps its promises unlike KCR and Modi,” the Telangana Congress president said

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy took strong objection to the portrayal of Sonia Gandhi as ‘Telangana Thalli ’ (Telangana mother) in a hoarding and said it was an insult to Sanatana Dharma . The Minister posted a message on “X” (formerly Twitter) saying, “Across Bharat, Shakti the feminine form and various manifestations of the mother Goddess are worshipped in Sanatana Dharma . Every village in Telangana has a Grama Devatha, a goddess that protects the village and gives the people strength. People of the village seek the deity’s blessings regularly.”

Markazi milad juloos committee to finally put an end to speculation over juloos and announce date and time of milad procession today.

The arrest of gangs involved in loan fraud and seizure of a huge number of fake rubber stamps and fake certificates in Cyberabad commissionerate.

A new layout developed in the western part of Hyderabad near Chengicherla is on the surplus channel of the lake.

Robotic surgery to be available at the Government-run MNJ Cancer Hospital which is a tertiary cancer care centre in Telangana. Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated the equipment and some of the doctors underwent training in using the equipment.

Youth dies in Dhoolpet area due to electrocution while transporting a large Ganesh idol late on September 18, 2023.

