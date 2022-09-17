Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 17, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad
September 17, 2022 09:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah. File.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Home Minister Amit Shah to review a ceremonial parade and address a meeting in connection with the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations of the Central government in Hyderabad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to participate as parts of erstwhile Hyderabad, now in Marathwada region, extend to present day Maharashtra.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address the National Integration Day celebrations of the State government on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day. A colourful procession of cultural artistes of different art forms of Telangana to precede the public meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Left parties to go ahead with their own celebrations to mark merger of Hyderabad with the Indian Union. CPI(M) Politburo member Vijayaraghan to participate in a procession up to the statue of Communist leader Maqdoom Mohiiuddin on Tank Bund and address a public meeting. CPI to organise a public meeting at Exhibition grounds.

4. MPs Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibal and Asaduddin Owaisi, IT Minister of Telangana K.T. Rama Rao, AP Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P. Thiagarajan and others to speak at a panel discussion on `Is India truly a federal State’ organised by an NGO South First.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

     Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app