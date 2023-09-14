September 14, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

State BJP chief and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who was arrested while staging a 24-hour fast at Indira Park yesterday night continue the protest at the party office. He will end the fast at 11 am. BJP incharge Prakash Javdekar and others will address a press conference after Mr. Reddy ends the fast. Congress party is making elaborate arrangements to make the Vijayabheri public meeting on September 17 a huge success. Committees constituted to make arrangements for the rally are holding a series of meetings today at Gandhi Bhavan. Rachakonda Commissioner late last night gave conditional permission to the Congress party to hold the public meeting at Tukkuguda. Two floors of an under construction apartment collapsed in Nizampet, Kukatpally on Wednesday evening. Sustainability to be area of focus in a conference on urbanisation and building sustainable cities organised by Assocham. A consumer commission directed a developer to immediately allot parking space in an apartment building and pay compensation of Rs 25,000. It was found that despite payment of the amount in full, the parking space corresponding to the customer’ s flat was not allotted. Health department officials issue alert over increase in the number of cases of dengue and chikanguniya in the city. The number of cases are increasing across the city, say health officials.

