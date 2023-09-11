September 11, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

About 6,000 aspirants have applied for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tickets for the ensuing Assembly elections. As many as 2,781 aspirants applied on the last day of the application date. The party will soon constitute a screening committee to filter the candidates. As the demand for accommodating more number of Backward Classes candidates in ticket distribution in the Congress for the ensuing elections the ground realities don’t seem to give them much of that opportunity due to lack of winning candidates. In the last two elections, only one BC candidate won on Congress ticket and seniors including former PCC chiefs lost badly. The BRS is trying to convince the leaders unhappy with the announcement of the candidates list for the elections promising them a bright political future if they stay in the party. Aspirants and leaders who lost out in the race are meeting Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao and MLC Kavitha. The party apparently has decided to ignore those who want to leave the party. The BRS party has already announced tickets for 115 seats out of the 119. Union Minister Purushotham Rupala and others will be attending a BJP rally in Sangareddy this evening where BRS leaders are joining the BJP. Health department officials issue alert over increase in the number of cases of dengue and chikanguniya in the city. The number of cases are increasing across the city, say health officials. Midnight murder took place at city’s popular Meridian restaurant. A customer was reportedly assaulted and he died during a brawl at the restaurant on Sunday night. The restaurant is yards away from the Panjagutta Police Station. Panel discussion about role of women in cinema as a catalyst for change organised by National Commission for Women. A consumer commission directed a developer to immediately allot parking space in an apartment building and pay compensation of Rs 25,000. It was found that despite payment of the amount in full, the parking space corresponding to the customer’ s flat was not allotted. The Telangana BJP is trying hard to erase the newly acquired image of being friendly with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) after the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the State BJP president. It plans to use the September 17 event to target the BRS. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, who will be addressing a public meeting on the ‘Liberation Day’ celebrations is likely to hit out at Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his family, according to party sources.

