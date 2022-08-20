Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on August, 2022

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to lead a procession of 4,000 cars to the venue of his public meeting in poll bound Munugode Assembly constituency.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to lead a procession of 4,000 cars to the venue of his public meeting in poll bound Munugode Assembly constituency. The TRS has made arrangements to mobilise one lakh people for the meeting. The party offered ₹60,000 per acre for destroying cotton crops to level the ground for the meeting.

2. State Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy to lead padayatras by 175 leaders of the party in as many villages of Munugode constituency today. The supporters of Mr. Reddy will touch the feet of one lakh voters in a door to door election campaign.

3. Curtain raiser on Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Choutuppal, part of Munugode constituency, on Sunday. The BJP has made arrangements to make the meeting a show of strength in terms of gathering as the TRS will also hold a public meeting today.

4. Story on harassment by app based instant loaning companies in the wake of the suicidie by a borrower Chaitanya Yadav at Sulttan Bazar and the booking of Preventive Detention Act against the telecaller of a company Shoaib Akhtar who is from Dinazpur in West Bengal. There were six cases against Akhtar in the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad.