Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments in Telangana on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The Hindu Bureau The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau
October 29, 2022 09:25 IST

A View of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the important news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Telangana High Court to hear police plea to allow prosecution of three persons allegedly involved in a deal for defection of TRS MLAs to the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra on the fourth day today. The party is planning to shift about 20,000 voters from Munuguode constituency for his yatra at Shadnagar.

Bharat Jodo yatra to clash with the Chief Minister’s public meeting and another one planned by the BJP with its president J.P. Nadda.

Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s public meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as part of election campaign of TRS for Munugode Assembly byelection. Mr. Rao is expected to speak on the whole controversy over bid to ensure defection of TRS MLAs. The TRS has already released two audi clips of the deal between the BJP agents and the MLAs.

The Ministry of Surface Transport and Highways has issued gazette notifications for acquisition of land for construction of a 164 km long eight land highway as part of the regional ring road for Hyderabad. This is for the northern portion of the project while the survey for the south is still going on .

