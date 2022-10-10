Top Telangana news developments today

BJP candidate for Munugode Assembly byelection, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. File photo | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today:

1. TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to file nominations for Munugode Assembly byelection. Both the parties have planned to take out huge processions with candidates as a show of strength. BJP general secretaries in-charge of State Tarun Chugg and Sunil Bansal will be present.. .

2. The State government has stopped milling of paddy procured in the kharif of 2021-22 as the millers have failed to meet the September end deadline of delivery of custom milled rice to the Food Corporation of India. The government had procured 71 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers during the season and given it to mills which were expected to deliver 47 lakh tonnes of rice yield at 67 per cent recovery by the deadline.

3. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, to deliver keynote address at the women scientists conclave hosted by National Academy of Sciences, India. Directors General of defence organisations, Directors and eminent scientists from different labs in the country to participate.

4. Chief Postmaster General of Telangana circle K. Prakash to address a press conference.