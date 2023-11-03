November 03, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Nominations for the Assembly elections to start from today. Top leaders of all the parties may not file on the first day. Officials have warned that candidates who fail to follow norms of nomination will face disqualification. The Communist Party of India (CPI) will take a final decision on its alliance with the Congress today. If the Congress doesn’t agree to the seats demanded by it the party may go with the CPI(M). Congress is upbeat with the response to the ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’ campaign and is being seen similar to the “30% CM” campaign in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi focussed on the corruption issue throughout his three day visit to Telangana. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is invoking the fear of losing Telangana’s identity and progress if he is voted out of power. A stark contrast in the campaign started a month ago when they focussed on the popular schemes like Rythu Bandhu and free 24-hour power supply to the farmers. Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy to address the media today. Minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav to attend “Meet the Press” at Press Club Hyderabad today. Researchers from the Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered species (LaCones) of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have developed a new non-invasive method to assess the biodiversity of any ecosystem. As nominations for Assembly elections begin today, the MIM has not released its list yet. The party is grappling with three key constituencies where it is likely to change candidates — Nampally, Charminar, Yakutpura. Asaduddin Owaisi raises the issue about attack on Prabhakar Reddy and asks why Rahul Gandhi is not reacting to it. Burning of accumulated garbage and trash by citizens as well as civic workers has become a problem in many localities. The number of complaints are rising, say GHMC officials. The TSRTC management has decided not to allow drivers to carry their phones on buses. An order was issued to this effect recently. This order contains guidelines on how the issue must be dealt with.

