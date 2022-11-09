Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on Nov 9, 2022

The Hindu Bureau The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau
November 09, 2022 08:59 IST

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File photo | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unlikely to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme to dedicate to nation Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited plant at Ramagundam on Saturday.

2. Delay in release of assistance under the investment support scheme of Rytu Bandhu for agriculture keeps farmers in tenterhooks. The rabi season on agriculture commenced on October 1 but the government is yet to credit the ₹5,000 an acre assistance to farmers accounts. It is now said that the money will only be distributed next month.

4. Work apace on construction of new Secretariat following Chief Minister’s instruction to complete them by December 31. The ordnance factory at Medak has been awarded the contract to bulletproof the Chief Minister’s chambers on the sixth floor.

