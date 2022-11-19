November 19, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

Bank strike which is expected to cripple transactions at hundreds of nationalised banks in the State

Inaugural round of Indian Racing League in Hyderabad which will see participation of 24 drivers in open cock-pit cars that will zoom at breakneck speed on Necklace road today

Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy meets Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amidst speculation that he was likely to join the BJP.

The State government is flooded with fresh claims for title deeds to podu lands (shifting cultivation) which has posed obstacles to efforts of authorities to complete the verification of applications already received last year and distribute the deeds next month as announced earlier

Follow-up of the row between TRS MLC K. Kavitha and BJP MP D. Arvind