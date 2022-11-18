Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :
- Advocates of Telangana High Court to boycott courts and attend an extraordinary general body meeting of their association in protest against the transfer of a High Court judge A. Abhishek Reddy yesterday.
- Police and forest officials put villagers on high alert in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district following a series of tiger sightings and the killing of a farmer by a man eater among them recently. A tiger was spotted crossing over from Kagaznagar town late last night, upon which restrictions were imposed on morning walking today.
- Telangana State Council for Higher Education to launch online Student Academic Verification Service which will have database of the students of degree and above courses.
- Government speeding up distribution of titles for podu (shifting) farmers in forest lands next month
