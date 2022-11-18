November 18, 2022 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

Advocates of Telangana High Court to boycott courts and attend an extraordinary general body meeting of their association in protest against the transfer of a High Court judge A. Abhishek Reddy yesterday.

Police and forest officials put villagers on high alert in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district following a series of tiger sightings and the killing of a farmer by a man eater among them recently. A tiger was spotted crossing over from Kagaznagar town late last night, upon which restrictions were imposed on morning walking today.

Telangana State Council for Higher Education to launch online Student Academic Verification Service which will have database of the students of degree and above courses.

Government speeding up distribution of titles for podu (shifting) farmers in forest lands next month