Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :
- The Enforcement Directorate probe into money laundering by Pravin Chikoti, a Casino agent in which summons were issued to brothers of a TRS Minister and few others.
- Hyderabad based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services conducts mock tsunami drill to assess the preparedness of coastal communities to warnings
- State government has made practical training compulsory in all engineering courses from the second year itself from this academic year to make students job ready for industry.
- A study by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies has shown that post-Covid 50 per cent of boys dropped out of further education after their graduation. They took up jobs to support families but girls went ahead with post-graduation.
