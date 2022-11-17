November 17, 2022 10:20 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

The Enforcement Directorate probe into money laundering by Pravin Chikoti, a Casino agent in which summons were issued to brothers of a TRS Minister and few others.

Hyderabad based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services conducts mock tsunami drill to assess the preparedness of coastal communities to warnings

State government has made practical training compulsory in all engineering courses from the second year itself from this academic year to make students job ready for industry.

A study by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies has shown that post-Covid 50 per cent of boys dropped out of further education after their graduation. They took up jobs to support families but girls went ahead with post-graduation.