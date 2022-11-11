Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on Nov 11, 2022

The Hindu Bureau The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau
November 11, 2022 09:46 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samiti at New Delhi next month. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1.) Irrigation engineers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh survey the threat of submergence of villages in three mandals of Telangana due to water storage at full reservoir level in Polavaram project constructed by AP government. The survey was conducted on instructions of Central Water Commission on a complaint by the Telangana government.

2.) Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao likely to hold the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samiti at New Delhi on December 9 or 12. It is expected that the Election Commission will clear the change in the name of TRS to BRS by then.

3.) Delay in release of assistance under the investment support scheme of Rytu Bandhu for agriculture keeps farmers in tenterhooks. The rabi season on agriculture commenced on October 1 but the government is yet to credit the Rs. 5,000 an acre assistance to farmers accounts. It is now said that the money will only be distributed next month.

4.) Work apace on construction of new Secretariat following Chief Minister’s instruction to complete them by December 31. The ordnance factory at Medak has been awarded the contract to bulletproof the Chief Minister’s chambers on the sixth floor.

