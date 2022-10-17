  1. As many as 21,136 students secured seats in various streams of Engineering under the Eamcet second phase of counselling completed last night.
  2. Polling for AICC President election in Gandhi Bhavan today.
  3. Top State Congress leaders will address a press conference on the alleged irregularities committed by the ruling party in the run up to the Munugode assembly by election.
  4. The Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) and Anglo-American Crop Nutrients (AACN) will organise the annual co-operators conference here on October 17 and 18. The meeting would cover issues like nutrient management in horticultural crops, cereal-based cropping systems, and industrial and cash crops.
  5. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to attend “Make in Odisha” investors meet.