Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents and students on the campus of a college where the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) was held in Hayathnagar in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As many as 21,136 students secured seats in various streams of Engineering under the Eamcet second phase of counselling completed last night. Polling for AICC President election in Gandhi Bhavan today. Top State Congress leaders will address a press conference on the alleged irregularities committed by the ruling party in the run up to the Munugode assembly by election. The Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) and Anglo-American Crop Nutrients (AACN) will organise the annual co-operators conference here on October 17 and 18. The meeting would cover issues like nutrient management in horticultural crops, cereal-based cropping systems, and industrial and cash crops. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to attend “Make in Odisha” investors meet. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Telangana Hyderabad