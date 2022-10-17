- As many as 21,136 students secured seats in various streams of Engineering under the Eamcet second phase of counselling completed last night.
- Polling for AICC President election in Gandhi Bhavan today.
- Top State Congress leaders will address a press conference on the alleged irregularities committed by the ruling party in the run up to the Munugode assembly by election.
- The Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) and Anglo-American Crop Nutrients (AACN) will organise the annual co-operators conference here on October 17 and 18. The meeting would cover issues like nutrient management in horticultural crops, cereal-based cropping systems, and industrial and cash crops.
- Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to attend “Make in Odisha” investors meet.
Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today
