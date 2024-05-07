Top Telangana news developments today
May 07, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:23 am IST
Here is a list of top news developments from Telangana to look forward to on Tuesday, May 7, 2024
BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai to participate in ‘Lets Vote campaign’ at the Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology (KMIT) today along with BJP National Yuva Morcha president Tejaswi Surya.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to campaign in Karimnagar and Warangal districts.
BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao to continue his roadshow in Nizamabad district today.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to address the media at 12 noon.
BJP leader Eatala Rajender to address Meet the Press at Press Club Hyderabad.
Early morning rain brings relief to parts of the city. The day temperatures are expected to drop due to thunderstorm warning.
GHMC Commissioner briefing on Lok Sabha poll preparation with just a week to go before the polling day.
Election Commission focuses on smooth voting experience for voters but polling staff dread polling duties as the polling booths and distribution and reception centres have low hygiene standards.
Congress to continue its attack on th BJP over reservations as intelligence reports say the issue has gone deep and down generated positive response from the people.