May 28, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

The State Government has levied a 25% penalty on rice mills that failed to deliver custom milled rice of kharif last year before the latest deadline of April 30. As the FCI has refused to grant any more extensions for taking delivery of stocks, the government is constrained to take back the remaining stock worth about `700 crore. The milers have to pay 25% on this value either in cash or delivering proportionate extra rice. Story on work on a railway line between Secunderabad and Siddipet over a distance of 100 kms which is nearing completion. The work was taken up two years ago to extend an existing line and connect with a parallel line enroute to complete one full stretch. Severe heat wave conditions in State force people to confine themselves indoors. The met department has forecast the weather to continue for two more days.

