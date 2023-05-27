May 27, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao here to mobilise support against Ordinance promulgated by the Centre. A yoga session in the run up to the International Yoga Day on June 21 to be held in Hyderabad Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts, celebrities and sportspersons participated in the sprawling Parade grounds. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and G. Kishan Reddy participate. Railways to introduce shortly Vande Bharat Express from Hyderabad to Nagpur which will be the third ex-Hyderabad. The train was contemplated in view of high rate of commerce between the two stations and will reduce the travel time by nearly four and a half hours. Press conference of Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

