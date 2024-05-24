A team of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) to visit the Medigadda and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram project today to study soil strength as per the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report. CM Revanth Reddy likely to visit the barrages soon along with his ministerial colleague

Telangana Public Service Commission making fool-proof arrangements for the Group-I examination to be conducted on June 9 after the exam was cancelled twice after being conducted. It was cancelled first after paper was leaked and later the High Court struck it down as norms were flouted during the BRS regime.

BRS working president to tour Nalgonda district in support of the party candidate Rakesh Reddy in the Graduate MLC constituency elections.

War of words reached new heights between the ruling Congress and the opposition parties BJP annd BRS over paddy procurement in Telangana and the government’s alleged decision to limit the bonus to only the fine varieties.

BJP leaders Boora Narsaiah Goud and NVSS Prabhakar to address the media at the BJP state office.

Former Minister T Harish Rao continues his visit of Karimnagar and Khammam districts.

Three persons travelling in a car were killed on the spot when their vehicle collided head on with a bus on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway this morning.

The Pune Porsche car accident draws close parallel with the Hyderabad’s 2022 car accident case involving former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir’s son which killed a toddler in Jubilee Hills. While his son Raheel Aamir was arrested last month after the case was reopened, city police officials are yet to nab or question the former MLA. A look out notice was issued against him by the West Zone police of Hyderabad.

June 1 deadline for MoRTH notification for scrapping vehicles that are over 15 years old. This includes both 2 and 4 wheelers that are over 15 years old including 650 TGSRTC buses which will be phased out.

NGO flags concerns over use of unsafe chips in smart cards being used by the Road Transport Authority.

Century old copies of Ajanta cave frescoes to be restored by Telangana government in collaboration with an Iranian conservation firm.

