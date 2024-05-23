- The State Government decides to bring in the women Self Help Groups to oversee the restoration and refurbishment of the government schools from this year. The Adarsha Committees to be formed in each school with SHG representatives, teachers and parents will have go the nod for all the works.
- The Ministers from Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal, who are in majority in the State Cabinet are being tested with the Graduate MLC constituency election to be held on May 27.
- BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao visiting the paddy procurement centres in Karimnagar today.
- BJP OBC Morcha national chairman, K. Lakshman to address the media.
- Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to visit the paddy procurement centres in Bhuvanagiri district. He will address a press conference in Khammam in the evening.
