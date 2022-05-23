Top Telangana news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 23, 2022 09:51 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 23, 2022.

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today. The Civil Liberties Committee in the background of Sirpurkar commission declaration of Chatanpally encounter as fake, press conference with the victims family members. Prof Haragopal, Prof Lakshman Gaddam will also participate. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is in Delhi after his return from Punjab on May 22, 2023, where he handed over cheques to families of the farmers who died last year during agitation in Delhi. IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao is in Davos to attend World Economic Forum conference. Special Food Processing Zone to come up in about 600 acres in Munipally and Kohir mandals of Sangareddy district. The officials are in the process of acquiring lands, mostly from assignees by offering them considerable amount. TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy to attend Rachabanda programme with farmers in Shameerpet mandal.



