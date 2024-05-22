Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao to participate in the MLC election campaign for the party nominee Rakesh Reddy in Warangal district today.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association plan to strike over delay in payment of stipends and other issues.

National Academy of Sciences, India and Telangana Academy of Sciences are jointly organising the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of ‘Smiling Budha’ (First Successful Nuclear Test of India). Former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman R. Chidambaram will deliver a lecture on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will be campaigning for the Congress candidate in Faridkot LS constituency in Punjab for three days from today. He has been named the party’s election observer for the constituency.

