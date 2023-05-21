May 21, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Burea

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

About 39,000 workforce of Singareni Collieries will get a 19% hike in minimum wages and 25% in allowances from June salary payable in July in the light of the National Coal Wage Agreement XI which concluded in Kolkata yesterday. Since the wage agreement was delayed by 23 months, the arrears of their pay will be in the range of ₹1.5 lakh to 5 lakh. The State government has speeded up procurement of paddy harvested in rabi due to pressure from farmers in the background of recent unseasonal rains. The nine-year agreement between Telangana and Andra Pradesh to share water in river Krishna in the ratio of 34:66 is faced with the threat of coming to a halt as Telangana has opposed the formula. Telangana wants water sharing to be reworked on need basis and the same was conveyed to the river management board

