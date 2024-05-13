Also read | Telangana elections 2024 LIVE - May 13

Stakes are high for all three major parties — Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) as the polling gets underway in Telangana for the 17 Lok Sabha seats. Top politicians were quick to cast their votes in the first hour itself. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MIM chief and Hyderabad LS candidate Asaduddin Owaisi including film stars Allu Arju and Junior NTR exercised their franchise. Brisk voting is being recorded across the four constituencies that are part of Hyderabad with 100 votes being cast per polling stations. There are no reports of any glitches or missing voters. Police enforce the no-cellphone rule sending back voters who are bringing their digital devices to the polling booths.

