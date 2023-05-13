Top Telangana news developments today

May 13, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 13, 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in the Hindu Ekta Yatra organised by the State BJP President Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar tomorrow. Cast of ‘The Kerala Story’ will also attend the rally. The State Government has given last chance to the striking Junior Panchayat Secretaries to rejoin duties immediately. It has issued orders that if the staff fail to come back for duties, they will be terminated and new recruitments will be done to fill up the vacancies. IRDAI to set up an expert panel on matters relating to mental issues. The expert panel will take a holistic look at various aspects involved such as types of conditions, types of treatments etc, something necessary from an insurance perspective. IRDAI directing insurers to follow Health Ministry regulations on surrogacy. Hyderabad will shortly have the biggest Aquarium which will be developed at a cost of ₹350 crores on the City outskirts. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has invited global tenders to execute the ambitious venture. The Bazm-e- Sukhan (Celebration of Words), an initiative of Hyderabadis, brings together a celebration of Urdu poetry with participants from across the world. Urdu aficionados converge online every Tuesday, and in-person once a month on Wednesday to recite discuss their favourite poets. Track latest news from Telangana here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

