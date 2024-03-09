March 09, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Double Decker Corridor, the first of its kind in the city that would reduce traffic issues on the Medchal road. The five KM stretch from Paradise to Suchitra junction will have an elevated corridor and another level for Metro Rail. Chief Minister will inaugurate the elevated flyover at LB Nagar making it a signal-free junction on the busy Vijaywada highway. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to conclude its visit to the Kaleshwaram project. The Irrigation Department has asked retired as well as working engineers to come to Hyderabad to answer the questions of the Committee. The NDSA Committee visited the Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the project where pillars sunk leaving a question on the utility of the ₹1 lakh crore project. Guidelines for Indiramma Houses (Houses for the poor) say that incharge Ministers of the districts will have the final say in the beneficiaries coordinating with the local MLA. The ₹5 lakh assistance to each house will be given in four instalments. Telangana Finance and State Reorganisation Affairs special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao is gearing up to present a strong case on behalf of the State over the bifurcation of the AP Bhavan, with properties spread over 19.7 acre land in the national capital valued at an estimated ₹9,908 crore. BRS MLA and former Minister Ch Malla Reddy denied the rumours about joining the Congress. Earlier, he along with his son-in-law and Malkajgiri MLA, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy met Vem Narender Reddy, Advisor to the Government, after one of the buildings in their colleges was demolished as they were constructed in the lake buffer zone. Maharashtra BRS leaders write a letter to BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao seeking clarity on the party’s stand in the Parliament elections. They wanted to know whether the BRS would contest in Maharashtra alone or have a poll tie-up with any other party. As the water level dips in major reservoirs in the State, Hyderabad gets its water supply from Osmansagar and Himayatnagar. Police set up check posts at city outer limits to monitor the inflow of money and goods waiting for the election code to kick in for the Lok Sabha elections. Officials from the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau are gearing up for a nationwide probe into the Nigerian drug peddler Stanely’s network. More than 100 officials will be deployed to different cities across the country to crack down the cartel, say police officials.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT