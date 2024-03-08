March 08, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for pending 5.5 km metro rail project connecting MGBS to Falaknuma called the Green Line. Originally, planned to cover 16.6 km, it was stopped at MGBS because of objections from the traders in old City of Hyderabad. The line was thrown open in 2020. Maharashtra BRS leaders write a letter to BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao seeking clarity on the party’s stand in the Parliament elections. They wanted to know whether the BRS would contest in Maharashtra alone or have a poll tie up with any other party. The BRS made huge efforts to get a foothold in Maharashtra opening two offices and inducting leaders from other parties including former MLAs and MPs. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to inaugurate a three-day property event at Hitex. As water level dips in major reservoirs in the State, Hyderabad gets its water supply from Osmansagar and Himayatnagar. The number of pending cases with the national minorities commission goes up to 917 with 47 from Telangana. InFocus: Primary school started a year ago in Gabbilalpet, Jawahar Nagar is on the verge of closure due to official apathy. InFocus: How the last Ottoman Princess Durrusehvar shaped women empowerment in Hyderabad as the daughter in law of the last Nizam Osman Ali Khan. The caliphate was abolished in March 1924.

