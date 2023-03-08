Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha summoned by Enforcement Directorate appear for questioning on Thursday in the Delhi liquor scam.
- Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the fifth anniversary celebration of WE Hubs, the State government sponsored incubator for promoting women entrepreneurship.
- Chemical wash being given to UNESCO recognised world heritage site of Ramappa temple in Mulug district.
ADVERTISEMENT