Top Telangana news developments today

March 08, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha summoned by Enforcement Directorate appear for questioning on Thursday in the Delhi liquor scam. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the fifth anniversary celebration of WE Hubs, the State government sponsored incubator for promoting women entrepreneurship. Chemical wash being given to UNESCO recognised world heritage site of Ramappa temple in Mulug district. ADVERTISEMENT

