March 07, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today:

List of the Congress candidates for Parliament elections likely to be released after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Congress in New Delhi today. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to attend the meeting. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) team to visit the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project where pillars sunk leaving a question on the utility of the Rs one lakh crore project on Thursday. The Central team will study the damage and suggest the future course of action. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy warns the BRS and BJP repeatedly referring to the ‘fall’ of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls that they should be ready for a people’s revolt if they meddle with the Congress government in Telangana. BRS MLC K Kavitha to address a press conference on the GO 3 that led to changes in women reservations in educational institutions and employment. The ‘Bharat Jagruti’ led by Ms. Kavitha is planning a massive protest for the abolition of the GO arguing that women’s reservation will be reduced from 33% to 12% with the implementation of the GO. BRS working president to address a preparatory meeting of the party activists in Sircilla for the BRS meeting in Karimnagar on March 12 that would be addressed by the BRS chief and former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone for the six-lane elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar state highway.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT