March 04, 2024 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

Five persons hailing from Huballi in Karnataka died in a road accident after the car in which they were travelling overturned and hit a tree on NH – 44 near Kothakota of Wanaparthy district. Three others sustained grievous injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ramagundam NTPC power plant today. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will also share the dais with the Prime Minister for the first time. Speculations are rife about some senior leaders planning to leave the BRS party and looking to join the BJP and Congress ahead of the Parliament elections. BRS MLC Kavitha to address the media on the possibility of women candidates losing an oppotunity in the Telagnana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment exams due to the cancellation of roster points. Applications for teachers’ recruitment exams are to open today. More than 30 lakh aspirants are likely to apply for the teacher recruitment that is being held after a long time.

Read more news from Telangana here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT