March 30, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to review the power situation and drinking water issues with the department heads at the Secretariat in view of the rising demand for power in March, which is equal to the demand in the month of May. The Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting to be held in Nalgonda today and it will be attended by AICC incharge Deepadas Munshi and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. BRS is holding a string of press conferences today apparently to attack the BRS MLAs and leaders deserting the party and planning to join the Congress. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to tour Narayankhed constituency as a part of Parliament elections preparatory meeting. Narayankhed falls under Zaheerabad Parliament constituency where the sitting BRS MP B B Patil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Telangana BJP Parliament elections incharge and senior BJP leader Abhay Patel to address the party leaders apart from reviewing the election campaign progress in Telangana. Government Railway Police, on Friday, rescued three children who met on Instagram two months back and they came from Raipur to Hyderabad to see Charminar without informing their parents. They have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

