HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Telangana news developments on March 29, 2023

Key news developments from Telangana on March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Telangana Bureau
Telugu Desam Party National President and former A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party National President and former A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu to address the foundation day public meeting of the party in Hyderabad.

2. Follow up on data theft of a range of staff, including defence personnel, by a Delhi-based gang.

3. Huge response to the padayatra by Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhattivikramarka in Adilabad district.

4. Director of Software Technology Parks of India Director C.V.D. Ramprasad and IIIT-Hyderabad Director P.J. Narayan to inaugurate third COHORT.

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.