Top Telangana news developments on March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu to address the foundation day public meeting of the party in Hyderabad.

2. Follow up on data theft of a range of staff, including defence personnel, by a Delhi-based gang.

3. Huge response to the padayatra by Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhattivikramarka in Adilabad district.

4. Director of Software Technology Parks of India Director C.V.D. Ramprasad and IIIT-Hyderabad Director P.J. Narayan to inaugurate third COHORT.