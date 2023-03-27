ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments on March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on March 27, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on March 20. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Supreme Court to hear Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha’s case challenging the summons issued to her by ED in the Delhi liquor scam today.

2. Supreme Court to take up State Government’s petition over Governor not giving assent to Bills passed by the State legislature today.

3. The Cherlapally Central Jail at Hyderabad invites Expression of Interest by entrepreneurs to do business in furniture fabrication, warehousing, agricultural allied services, confectionary, and battery making today. 

4. Singareni Collieries Company Limited gears up for elections to a recognised union in the backdrop of the court giving a go-ahead for polls. The Central labour department proposes to issue a notification in April and conduct elections in May. The elections were last held in 2017 when the union affiliated with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti won the polls at the company level and most of the mines.

