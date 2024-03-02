March 02, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls after its central election committee cleared a few names retaining three sitting MPs including the State unit president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad. Trouble seems to be brewing in BRS as its MPs are deserting the party looking for opportunities in other parties. Already two MPs – Venkatesh Netha (Peddapalli) has joined the Congress while Nagarkurnool MP P. Ramulu chose to sail with the BJP. Both are aspiring for the party tickets in the new parties. Obedullah Kotwal, a senior Congress leader from Mahabubnagar district has been appointed as the Telangana State Minorities Corporation Chairman. All India Majlis Ittehadul e Muslimeen to celebrate 66th formation day at Darussalaam in the city. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to review the functioning of Women and Child welfare department, Indiramma housing scheme and Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme to improve infrastructure in schools. Gachibowli drugs case follow up based on the remand report. Move to close primary school in the slum area of Jawaharnagar invokes the ire of parents and children. The school is close to one of the largest waste processing facility in the city.

