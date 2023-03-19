March 19, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Telangana State Public Service Commission gearing up to reschedule all the recruitment exams already notified in view of question papers leakage in some exams. At least a dozen exams whose dates were announced were likely to be pushed back by two months as the question papers have to be reset and gain approvals at various levels. Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy to go on a day-long hunger strike in his ongoing padayatra at Gandhari in Kamareddy district demanding CBI inquiry into question papers leakage and dismissal of Minister K.TT. Rama Rao from the Cabinet as his PA’s hand was also suspected in leakage. The transport department has earned windfall revenue which is more than ₹2,000 crore over last year because of prompt recovery of taxes from vehicle owners in the post-COVID scenario. Warangal is among seven PM Mitra Mega Textile Parks announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. The State Government hopes the project will be integrated with its own Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal district where setting up of infrastructure facilities like sewerage treatment plant has suffered due to financial constraints.

Track latest updates from Telangana here