March 18, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to appear before National Commission for Women in New Delhi today in response to a notice seeking his explanation on insulting remarks by him against Chief Minister K. Chandrrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha recently.

The first Bharat Gaurav tourist train in South Central Railway zone to be flagged off at Secunderabad railway station by SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior railway officials. The train which will take pilgrims to holy places as Puri, Kasi and Ayodhya will have nine boarding and deboarding stations in AP and Telangana.

Police to get custody of nine persons arrested in question papers leakage detected in the recruitment exams conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Warangal is among seven PM Mitra Mega Textile Parks announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. State government hopes the project will be integrated with its own Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Geesugonda mandal of Warangal district where setting up of infrastructure facilities like pollution treatment plant have suffered due to financial constraints.

