  • BRC MLC K. Kavitha will be produced in a court in New Delhi by ED officials today. She was arrested yesterday evening in Hyderabad and taken to New Delhi after she was guilty of money laundering under section 3 of PMLA.
  • BRS has given a call to stage demonstrations across the State in protest against the arrest of BRS MLC K. Kavitha.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Nagarkurnool this evening. Yesterday, he undertook an impressive road show in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.
  • The last rites of Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral L. Ramdas will be performed with full Navy honours today at Swarga Vatika in Trimulgherry.