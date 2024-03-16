March 16, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

BRC MLC K. Kavitha will be produced in a court in New Delhi by ED officials today. She was arrested yesterday evening in Hyderabad and taken to New Delhi after she was guilty of money laundering under section 3 of PMLA.

BRS has given a call to stage demonstrations across the State in protest against the arrest of BRS MLC K. Kavitha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Nagarkurnool this evening. Yesterday, he undertook an impressive road show in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

The last rites of Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral L. Ramdas will be performed with full Navy honours today at Swarga Vatika in Trimulgherry.

