Top Telangana news developments today

March 13, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Key news developments in Telangana on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today Election to the Legislative Council from teachers constituency representing Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad districts. The election is interestingly poised with 21 candidates in the fray, of which 20 are independents and one is a BJP nominee. YSR Telangana Party president Sharmila to address a press conference to announce her step in the fight against corruption in Kaleswaram project. About 50,000 workers in over 12,000 Gram Panchayats in the State to participate in dharnas near their offices from today demanding the release of their salaries which were stopped since December. Launch of cardiopulmonary resuscitation awareness programme for journalists. Doctors to demonstrate CPR to save lives in emergency. Track latest updates from Telangana here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

