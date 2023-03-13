March 13, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Election to the Legislative Council from teachers constituency representing Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad districts. The election is interestingly poised with 21 candidates in the fray, of which 20 are independents and one is a BJP nominee. YSR Telangana Party president Sharmila to address a press conference to announce her step in the fight against corruption in Kaleswaram project. About 50,000 workers in over 12,000 Gram Panchayats in the State to participate in dharnas near their offices from today demanding the release of their salaries which were stopped since December. Launch of cardiopulmonary resuscitation awareness programme for journalists. Doctors to demonstrate CPR to save lives in emergency.

