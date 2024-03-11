March 11, 2024 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Prime Minister at a virtual programme for delivering 200 agricultural drones to ‘Drone Didis’ in the States of Telangana, AP and Karnataka. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to launch the Indiramma houses programme in Bhadadri Kothagudem today. Before reaching Kothagudem he will offer pooja at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta and later at the Sri Rama temple in Bhadrachalam. BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao continues discussions with party leaders on Parliament elections. But several sitting MPs and seniors seem to be disinterested to contest. Former Minister Ch Malla Reddy takes a U-turn and declared that none from his family will contest from the Malkajgiri seat. BJP continues to target the BRS leaders as it plans to strengthen the party ahead of the Parliament elections. Senior BRS leaders who are leaving the party are getting assurance on tickets in the constituencies where the party is weak. Intense competition between Mala and Madiga communities to get a major share in the three seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes in Telangana. As water level dips in major reservoirs in the state, Hyderabad gets its water supply from Osmansagar and Himayatnagar. The two lake sources have been ignored by allowing development activity around it by the previous government. Officials from the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau are gearing up for a nationwide probe into the Nigerian drug peddler Stanely’s network. More than 100 officials will be deployed to different cities across the country to break down the cartel, said the officials.

