March 01, 2024 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Bharat Rashtriya Samiti working president K.T. Rama Rao along with party leaders including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former Ministers and and engineers to visit Medigadda and Sundilla Barrages 1 to counter the Government’s claims where it ‘exposed’ the poor quality of construction and corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram project. Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to have an informal meeting with journalists where he is likely to counter the claims of BRS team visiting the Kaleshwaram project. Press Conference by former Congress MPs – Anjan Kumar Yadav, Suresh Shetkar and former Union Minister Balaram Naik – who were all MPs when the Telangana bill was passed. They are likely to counter BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s challenge to CM Revanth Reddy to contest against him. Government to conduct Dharani meetings from today across the State to clear the 2.45 lakh pending applications of farmers on land title disputes and disappearance of their names from the Dharani portal, which is the online Land Management system. Brijesh Pathak, Dy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy to attend Vijay Sankalp yatra rallies in Warangal and Nalgonda districts. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to participate in the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hyderabad city today. Move to close primary school in the slum area of Jawaharnagar invokes the ire of parents and children. The school is close to one of the largest waste processing facility in Hyderabad. One more pedestrian crushed under a heavy-duty dumper in Narsingi area of the city putting the spotlight on safety of pedestrians in Hyderabad. Lecture on cybernetics census and the politics of numbers as part of anniversary celebrations of a cultural space.

