Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments inTelangana on July 29, 2022

In a major relief to rice millers in Telangana, the Central government has allowed the State government to deliver custom milled rice of rabi (2020-21) and kharif (2021-22) till August 31.

1. Five migrant workers were killed when a cane crashed during work on one of the packages of Palamuru-Rangareddy lift-irrigation project in Nagarkurnool district this morning.

2. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to address a press conference in Hyderabad.

3. In a major relief to rice millers in the State, the Central government has allowed the State government to deliver custom milled rice of rabi (2020-21) and kharif (2021-22) till August 31. The paddy stocks of the two seasons are lying in large quantities at the rice mills in the State.

4. Poor response to recruitment of medical officers notified by the State government so far. Just about 1,000 applications were received for 969 posts since the commencement of registration for jobs on July 23. The poor response is attributed to the ban on private practice imposed by government.

5. All the mini-Anganwadi centres in State are proposed to be upgraded as Anganwadi centres. The government has ordered collection of data pertaining to population and beneficiaries of mini-anganwadi centres for the purpose of upgradation. A population of 400 plus is required for upgradation of mini- Angawandi centres.