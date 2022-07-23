Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 23, 2022

1. Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra will be attending the first convocation of Mahindra University in Hyderabad.

2. Bihar government is organising an investors meet in Hyderabad. It will be attended by Bihar Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

3. The heavy-duty motors of Kaleswaram project in Saraswati pumphouse surfaced from a depth of 23 in the flood that submerged the pumphouse. About 200 technicians were engaged in flushing out water using generators from the pump-house since July 15. They are now cleaning the mud that the motors and panelboards had gathered to make them operational.

4. An expert committee has informed the High Court that the heritage structure of the century old Osmania General Hospital which was constructed by Nizam was no longer fit for running a hospital.

5. A circular issued by the Director of Medical Education asking all government hospitals to run out-patient services even in the evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. has become controversial in the State . This was questioned by government doctors association saying he had no authority to issue such a circular without explicit order of the government.